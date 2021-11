Taylor Swift Vs Katy Perry

Perhaps one of the most famous celebrity feud in recent years is that of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, which went on for years and ended in 2019.

The duo used to be close friends, before the feud that began in 2014 over a conflict with their tour backup dancers. The same year, Swift released her single 'Bad Blood' which is believed to be about Perry. Katy followed up by singing the unforgettable song 'Let It Go' from the Disney film 'Frozen'.

In 2014, Swift spoke about her song 'Bad Blood' with Rolling Stone and said it has relation with an unnamed person "who basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me." Soon after the interview was published, Perry tweeted, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing…"

