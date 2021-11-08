BTS ARMY ecstatic as Jin's song 'Yours' for Korean drama Jirisan releases

BTS ARMY were in for a treat as band member Jin released the original soundtrack for the Korean drama ‘Jirisan’.

BTS singer Jin had sung one of the songs for Jirisan which traces the story of rangers based at the eponymous mountain peak in South Korea. The drama shows how the group of mountain rangers come across a mysterious incident in the Mount Jiri National Park and decide to get to the bottom of the case.

The song is titled ‘Yours’ and sounds like a ballad which talks about lost love. It was released over the weekend during the sixth episode of Jirisan and has already gained popularity across the charts.

Also read: Kamal Haasan to become first Indian celebrity to have his own digital avatar in metaverse

Korean media celebrate BTS' Jimin's song 'Friends' featuring in Marvel's Eternals

According to AllKpop, Jin is the longest-charting member on Melon in BTS history and the second most-streamed artist while having the biggest number of unique listeners on his songs combined.

Also read: Oxford English Dictionary adds 26 new words and they are all Korean