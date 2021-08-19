Pratik Gandhi shares first-look poster from Hansal Mehta's 'Dedh Bigha Zameen'

Actor Pratik Gandhi's upcoming family drama 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' on Wednesday started production in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who had directed Pratik in his breakout series Scam 1992.

Set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh, the family drama follows the story of a "dignified struggle of a common man" to win his land back.

It is being helmed by Pulkit, the director of Rajkummar Rao-starrer series 'Bose: Dead or Alive'.

The official Twitter handle of Bhushan Kumar's T-Series posted the first look poster of the film. "Fighting for what's rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi," the tweet read.

Pratik took to Instagram and posted pictures from the first day of shoot. "New story, new character and new beginning," the 41-year-old actor wrote.

Hansal wrote on Twitter, "Some of my favourite people are on a mission! Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi."

'Dedh Bigha Zameen' also stars Khushali Kumar, who recently finished shooting for her debut film, a psychological thriller, in which stars alongside R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana.