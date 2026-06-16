/Prakash Padukone calls granddaughter Dua a 'friendly child', says Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hands on parents

Veteran badminton player Prakash Padukone has opened up about his granddaughter Dua Padukone Singh and given rare insights into how his daughter, actress Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, are bringing her up. The couple are parents to Dua, whom they welcomed in 2023, and are now set to welcome their second baby later this year.

Prakash Padukone on enjoying his grandfather phase

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to welcome their second child. Ahead of the baby's arrival, national badminton player Prakash Padukone shared his immense joy at being a grandfather to baby Dua and spoke about how Deepika and Ranveer are hands-on parents.

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In a conversation with the Indian Express, Prakash Padukone spoke about how DeepVeer nurtures Dua. He said, "Of course, Deepika does a lot more, but Ranveer helps a lot whenever he’s not working. Both families are also present to help." He further continued and shared how he used to always wonder why grandparents are often fussing around their grandchildren, but now, after welcoming Dua, he fully understands the emotion.

He further added that whenever Dua visits Bengaluru, he and his wife, Ujjala Padukone, try to give her a taste of everyday life and introduce her to local communities by travelling by auto rickshaw, train, and metro, and by taking her on evening outings in parks. He shared, "She’s very fond of padel. There’s a nice padel ground very close to our house. We stay near Camp station, so she likes to see the trains."

Calling her a friendly child, he concluded by saying, "She’s a very friendly child, so she likes to mix with people. She says hello to almost everybody. She’s been travelling from a very young age. That has really helped. She’s growing up quite fast and is at a very interesting stage right now."

About Prakash Padukone

Prakash Padukone is an Indian badminton legend. He is the first player from the country to achieve the World No 1 ranking and win the prestigious All England Open Championship. Through his sharp and remarkable playing, he carved his name under multiple prestigious awards and accolades. In 1972, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award and the Padma Shri in 1982. He remains a foundational figure in popularising the sport in India, having later mentored athletes and championed athletic infrastructure.

About Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's work front

After garnering success from his latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh is reportedly gearing up for his next post-apocalyptic zombie project, Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is busy with her upcoming projects, King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, and Atlee Kumar’s Raaka with Allu Arjun.