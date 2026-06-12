/Deepika Padukone in Jawan to Sanya Malhotra in Bandar: Times when actors shone with limited scenes

There is an old adage in cinema that says actors need hours of screen time to make a character unforgettable. But true artists know that an audience doesn't need to live with a character forever to feel their heartbeat.
When a special appearance is done right, it isn't just marketing fluff or a favor for a friend; it becomes the emotional anchor or the explosive highlight of a film. Here are five times incredible actresses walked into a film, completely owned the screen, and left an indelible mark on our minds.
While billed as a special appearance, Deepika Padukone’s turn as Aishwarya Rathore became the emotional spine of Atlee’s action extravaganza. In a film loaded with high-octane stunts, mass entries, and massive explosions, Deepika brought something far more powerful to the table: a raw, maternal heart.
In Anurag Kashyap’s gritty, razor-sharp drama Bandar, Sanya Malhotra delivers a masterclass in making every single second count. Playing Suhani, the sister of a disgraced television star trapped in a system that strips away his patriarchal ego, Sanya refuses to let her character be a passive bystander. Instead of offering hollow, romanticized sympathy, she brings a grounded, modern pragmatism to the screen. She portrays a woman fiercely distancing herself from toxic debris, giving the film a tangible, necessary dose of reality exactly when it needs it most.
Stepping into Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic Raja Shivaji, Vidya Balan takes on the brief but fiercely impactful role of Khadija Sultana. In a grand narrative dominated by battle cries, mastering guerrilla warfare, and the fierce fight for Swarajya, Vidya’s regal authority slices through the screen.
Aishwarya Rai didn't just walk into Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; she breathed an intoxicating, mature life into it. As Saba, she grounded the film's chaotic heartbreak with a quiet, breathtaking dignity. It wasn’t just about her radiant, timeless beauty; it was the raw vulnerability in her eyes and the graceful ache in her voice that made a fleeting role unforgettable.
In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rani Mukerji delivered a beautifully impactful cameo as Naina, Rahul’s bubbly, modern-yet-traditional fiancée. Though her screen time is brief, her vibrant energy and grace instantly light up the first half. Naina’s pivotal, selfless decision to step aside upon realizing Rahul’s deep love for Anjali served as a major narrative, driving the film's core emotional conflict forward with dignity.