/Deepika Padukone in Jawan to Sanya Malhotra in Bandar: Times when actors shone with limited scenes

In Anurag Kashyap’s gritty, razor-sharp drama Bandar, Sanya Malhotra delivers a masterclass in making every single second count. Playing Suhani, the sister of a disgraced television star trapped in a system that strips away his patriarchal ego, Sanya refuses to let her character be a passive bystander. Instead of offering hollow, romanticized sympathy, she brings a grounded, modern pragmatism to the screen. She portrays a woman fiercely distancing herself from toxic debris, giving the film a tangible, necessary dose of reality exactly when it needs it most.