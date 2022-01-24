Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' to release on the day that RRR vacates

With Covid-related uncertainties looming large over the fate of large-screen releases, filmmakers are now selecting two instead of one release date.



SS Rajamouli has announced that his lavish costume drama RRR will release either on March 18 or April 28. Ram Charan & Alia Bhatt starrer ‘RRR’ gets two release dates due to Covid-19 pandemic

Now sources from Hyderabad inform that Prabhas’s long-due love story 'Radhe Shyam' will come on whichever of the two above dates that Rajamouli vacates. The film also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

The informed source reveals, "Prabhas has two big films ready for release, one in Telugu 'Radhe Shyam' where he plays Shyam and the other in Hindi 'Adipurush' where he plays Ram. Both Ram and Shyam are very impatient to get out there into movie theatres. Prabhas is pushing to ensure that at least one of the two releases, 'Radhe Shyam' which started shooting long before 'Adipurush', is released this year."

I hear Prabhas is in constant touch with his buddy SS Rajamouli about the release of RRR so that 'Radhe Shyam' can grab the vacated slot.