Ram Charan & Alia Bhatt starrer ‘RRR’ gets two release dates due to Covid-19 pandemic

Due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in India, many films which were slated to release in December-January were pushed.

S S Rajamouli's much-awaited film 'RRR', which was slated to release on January 7, 2021, was also postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions. And now, the makers of the magnum opus have given fans a major update on the movie release.

From 'RRR' to 'Jersey': Bollywood films postponed again due to COVID-19



Considering the current pandemic situation in India, makers have booked two dates for the release of the multi-starrer film. The film would finally hit the theatres on March 18. However, they gave an alternative release date of the movie i.e April 28, if the covid situation halts the release of the much-awaited project in March then the movie will release in April.



Taking to Twitter, the makers issued their official statement about the release date.

“If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022,” the statement concluded.



The magnum opus marks the comeback of SS Rajamouli as a director post 'Bahubali' and stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.



The movie is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. It is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR).