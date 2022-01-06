Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' postponed amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam', has joined an array of films that have been recently postponed.

The film was supposed to release on January 14.

Meghan Markle wins token damages from UK media group



After much buzz around the movie release, the makers on Wednesday, (6 January), UV Creations released a statement that read, "We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon!!!"

RRR to Ozark S4: Movies and shows to look out for in January 2022



The new release date has not been announced yet.

We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. pic.twitter.com/cC18q8jmOz — Radhe Shyam (@RadheShyamFilm) January 5, 2022 ×

The film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.



After teasing fans with scintillating posters and mysterious short clips, the much-awaited trailer of the movie was released on December 24.



The short trailer is set in Europe in the late 1970s where Prabhas is playing the role of a future teller/Palmist and have some extraordinary abilities and is only interested in a flirtationship, but her life dynamics changes as Prerna, played by Pooja enters in her life and later falls in love with her.