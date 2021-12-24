Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's love saga is full of mysteries

After teasing fans with scintillating posters and mysterious short clips, the much-awaited trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is finally here!



On Thursday, makers have released their first trailer of Pan-India film and we can say the love saga of Vikramaditya and Prerana’s is magical yet intriguing.

'Atrangi Re' review: Dhanush is the star of this indulgent love story



The short trailer is set in Europe in the late 1970s where Prabhas is playing the role of a future teller/Palmist and have some extraordinary abilities and is only interested in a flirtationship, but her life dynamics changes as Prerna, played by Pooja enters in her life and later falls in love with her.

Besides Prabhas and Pooja's beautiful chemistry, we saw how the story unfolds and turns out in a mystery. The intriguing trailer which is set in Europe is attractive and beautiful.

83: Bollywood replays India's seminal 1983 cricket triumph

The film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.



It also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2022.