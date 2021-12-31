RRR to Ozark S4: Movies and shows to look out for in January 2022

It’s time for another monthly look at what's new is coming. As we're almost into the first month of the new year 2022, here we have curated the list of the big movies and shows releasing in the first month of this year.

The Tender Bar

George Clooney's directorial 'The Tender Bar' co-starring Ben Affleck will be available globally for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 7.

The movie based on author J R Moehringer’s memoir of the same name also stars Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd and more. The 'coming-of-age' story follows the author's teenage years growing up in Long Island as he searches for a father figure among the patrons at his uncle's bar.

(Photograph:Twitter)