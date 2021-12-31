RRR to Ozark S4: Movies and shows to look out for in January 2022
It’s time for another monthly look at what's new is coming. As we're almost into the first month of the new year 2022, here we have curated the list of the big movies and shows releasing in the first month of this year.
George Clooney's directorial 'The Tender Bar' co-starring Ben Affleck will be available globally for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 7.
The movie based on author J R Moehringer’s memoir of the same name also stars Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd and more. The 'coming-of-age' story follows the author's teenage years growing up in Long Island as he searches for a father figure among the patrons at his uncle's bar.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special
The much-awaited reunion special of Harry Potter titled, 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' will be streamed on HBO Max and in India it will be available on Amazon Prime on January 1 at 2:30 pm.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Shweta Tripathi starrer 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' follows the story of a politician’s daughter who will do anything to marry a small-town man, who takes drastic measures to reclaim his life. The movie will release on Netflix on January 14, 2022.
Gehraiyaan
Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday's new film 'Gehraiyaan' was announced before the lockdown in early 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic.
It will now release on Amazon prime on January 25.
'Ozark' S4
The fourth and final season of one of its top-rated series of Netflix, 'Ozark' will release on January 21.
Starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner--and many others--the finale season is going to be deadlier than it already is.
Eternals
The star-studded film directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, ‘Eternals’ will release on Disney+Hostar on 12 January.
The movie launched a set of new superheroes in the MCU world including, Angelina Jolie, who is playing warrior Thena who can form weapons out of cosmic energy, Salma Hayek is their leader Ajak who has healing abilities, Richard Madden is tactical leader Ikaris who can fly and project cosmic energy out of his eyes, KUmail Nanjiani is Kingo who can shoot out cosmic energy from his hands, and Gemma Chan is Sersi who can manipulate matter. All the Eternals have been living in disguise for thousands of years
Radhe Shyam
Prabhhas and Pooja Hegde's new film 'Radhe Shyam' has created a lot of buzz ever since the film's posters were released by the makers. The period romantic drama will hit the big screen on January 14, 2022.
The multilingual film—to be released in Hindi and Telegu languages—is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.
RRR
Ace filmmaker, S.S.Rajamouli's upcoming film 'RRR' is the highly-anticipated action drama featuring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt scheduled for release on January 7, 2022.
Set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan respectively. All audiences will be privy to what happens with water meets fire and the story will unfold surrounding that ignited the flame.