Prabhas' first look from 'Radhe Shyam' out, motion poster to release on his birthday

Prabhas first look from 'Radhe Shyam' Photograph:( Twitter )
Prabhas stars in the film as Vikramaditya. The film also stars Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde.
‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas is back with another tentpole as makers release the first look of his next film ‘Radhe Shyam’.
PRABHAS FIRST LOOK... #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in #RadheShyam... Costars #PoojaHegde... Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod... 2021 release... #Prabhas20 #RadheShyamSurprise #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/afqZbDBbKy— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2020
It will be helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. Acclaimed music composer Justin Prabhakaran has been roped in for the project. Justin Prabhakaran will be scoring the music for Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of ‘Radhe Shyam’.
‘Radhe Shyam’ will release in 2021. The release date hasn't been announced yet.
The first motion poster of the film will release on Prabhas’ birthday, October 23.
