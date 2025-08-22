Popular Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passes away at 65

Popular Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla has passed away. The veteran actor died in the wee hours of Friday, August 22 at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was 65.Bhalla was reportedly admitted to the hospital after he suffered a brain stroke. He dies at 4 am on Friday.

According to reports, Bhalla’s cremation is going to be held on Saturday, August 23 at 12 pm at Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.

The news of his demise left the Punjabi entertainment industry in deep shock. The senior actor was very active in films.

Family, friends and colleagues from the film industry are expected to visit the actor's residence during the day to pay their respects.

Bhalla was known for his comic roles and he became famous as Advocate Dhillon. His one-liners were very famous and was seen in many superhit movies like Carry On Jatta, among others.

More about Jaswinder Bhalla

Bhalla was married to Paramdeep, a fine arts teacher in Chandigarh. The couple’s son Pukhraj Bhalla, is also an actor. Pukhraj studied engineering and later followed in his father's footsteps, first appearing in music videos in the 2000s, before appearing in some films. Father and son both appeared together in the 2013 film, Stupid 7.

Bhalla was known for his comic roles in variety of Punjabi films in a career spanning over three decades. He worked in iconic comedies like Dulha Bhatti, and even worked in Jaspal Bhatti's Hindi-language comedy, Mahaul Theek Hai (1999). Over the years, he appeared in some of the biggest Punjabi hits such as Jatt and Juliet, Sardaar Ji, and Carry On Jatta. His portrayal of Advocate Dhillon in the three Carry On Jatta films made him a household name.

Bhalla was last seen on screen in 2024 film Shinda Shinda No Papa, which co-starred Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan in the lead roles.

Tributes pour in for Jaswinder Bhalla

Many took to X to remember Bhalla's work and contribution to Punjabi cinema. From Political leaders to actors to sports personalities, all mourned Bhalla's death on X.