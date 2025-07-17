/Singer Rashmeet Kaur on creating viral songs like Bajre Da Sitta, Nadiyon Paar and more: You can’t predict a song’s life | Exclusive

By Dhruv Goyal

Rashmeet Kaur is the musician behind hits like Nadiyon Paar, Thumkeshwari, Ik Meri, and Janiye. With a voice rooted in tradition and a sound that pushes boundaries, she’s carved a space where folk meets fearless experimentation. WION caught up with Rashmeet Kaur during her debut performance in New York, and she opened up about her classical training, her deep connection to Punjabi folk music, and how she’s redefined it for a new generation. She also reflected on her creative process, her journey through the industry, and what it means to stay authentic while constantly evolving as an artist—excerpts from the interview below.



Q: You’ve reimagined classics like “Bajre Da Sitta” for a new generation. What draws you to folk music, and how do you approach modernizing it while keeping its soul intact?

A: Bajre Da Sitta is a Punjabi folk song by Surinder Kaur ji, who is the queen of Punjabi folk music. She’s known as the koel of Punjabi folk music. I was sitting with my team and they came up with the idea that we should do something with Bajre Da Sitta. I started singing it because it's in every household. We grew up listening to this song, and to other folk musicians, Qawwali, classical, Gurbani Shabad.

Surinder ji has always been my idol. So, the song just came to me. I sang the hook and wrote another verse. And then, because it's an era of rap and hip-hop, my team thought, who should we get? Ikka paji (Indian rapper) came to mind. He did a verse, and it became a banger.

You always take a chance when recreating folk, but that’s the life of an artist. The real win for me was that people who didn’t know about Bajre Da Sitta or Surinder ji went back and found the original. That’s the biggest achievement.

Q: How have you navigated the Indian music industry, what have been some of your biggest challenges?

There have been a lot of ups and downs. I’ve worked with all kinds of musicians, directors, composers, rappers, and instrumentalists. My journey started with Gurmat Sangeet, taught to me by my mom. That’s my root, and I will never forget where I come from. It helped me stay strong. I’ve met many people and faced challenges, but I’m grateful. I’ve learned a lot, and I think I’ve had the most collaborations a female has done in DHH (Desi Hip Hop). I'm thankful I got to work and grew with so many people.

Q: How do you approach the pressure of making viral music in the era of 15-second clips? Can you predict when a song will be a hit?

A: Everyone is trying hard to get those 15 seconds. But I push to make every 15 seconds strong. If a song is three minutes long, every chunk should feel full. I don’t look at it as just one part going viral. I see the whole song as one complete product. That’s how I’ve always learned and worked. Secondly, social media and the pandemic changed everything. You can’t predict a song’s life. Bajre Da Sitta became popular in Canada before India. Then it circled back, and people started making reels. I just give my best. No matter the genre or the artist I’m working with. I step into the studio, and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I show up. That’s how I move now.

Q: Your energy on stage is electric. What’s your mental or emotional process before stepping into a live performance?

A: I’m a person who tries to be in the moment all the time. I have a ritual, a few of them, actually, before going on stage. I do my warm-up exercises while doing my makeup, so I never waste time. Before going on stage, of course I’m nervous. I want the show to be the best show of my life and the next one, the best again. I want to give my best. I want people to feel the energy I’m feeling, through my songs and my art that I’ve created over time.

All those little warm-up exercises really help, especially before a show. So I do my makeup, I do my riyaaz, I put on a track on my phone, and I start jumping right before I go on stage because I need that energy.

I’m that kind of performer. And then, because my riyaaz is strong and my makeup is okay, I look okay, then the rest is just history. It’s up to the people. I just love singing and connecting with people. That’s my favorite thing to do.

Quick take with Rashmeet Kaur

Ultimate role models: Beyoncé and John Mayer

Beyoncé and John Mayer Favorite international artist now: Doechii

Doechii Song you wish you sang: There are so many, but I would say the song Taras by Jasmine Sandlas. She did an incredible job. I love her. But I could see myself also doing the same song.

There are so many, but I would say the song Taras by Jasmine Sandlas. She did an incredible job. I love her. But I could see myself also doing the same song. Most unforgettable fan moment: The most unforgettable fan moment was in Chhattisgarh (India). There was a meet and greet after my performance at a festival, and I went for the meet and greet. This girl came up to me crying and I was like, “What happened?” She said, “Your three songs have helped me in these last six years to get through life.” I can never forget that. It makes me emotional.

The most unforgettable fan moment was in Chhattisgarh (India). There was a meet and greet after my performance at a festival, and I went for the meet and greet. This girl came up to me crying and I was like, “What happened?” She said, “Your three songs have helped me in these last six years to get through life.” I can never forget that. It makes me emotional. Dream collaborations: Arijit Singh, Doechii, Gurdas Maan, Beyoncé, Russ

Arijit Singh, Doechii, Gurdas Maan, Beyoncé, Russ Go-to comfort food on tour: Dal chawal (dal tadka to be specific not dal makhani)

Dal chawal (dal tadka to be specific not dal makhani) One word friends use for you: Bindass – free soul