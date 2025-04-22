Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese mourned the death of Pope Francis as he remembered him as a “remarkable human being”. A regular at the Vatican, Martin Scorsese had met with Pope Francis on several occasions and every time had something great to say about him.

Martin Scorsese's tribute to Pope Francis

Honouring his legacy and work, Martin Scorsese told Variety in a statement, “There is so much that can be said about the significance of Pope Francis and everything he meant to the world, to the church, to the papacy. I will leave that to others.”

“He was, in every way, a remarkable human being. He acknowledged his own failings. He radiated wisdom. He radiated goodness. He had an ironclad commitment to the good. He knew in his soul that ignorance was a terrible plague on humanity. So he never stopped learning. And he never stopped enlightening. And, he embraced, preached and practised forgiveness. Universal and constant forgiveness, “ he said.

Martin Scorsese was always impressed with Pope Francis everytime he met him over the course of years. Calling his death a personal loss, the director added in his tribute, “The loss for me runs deep — I was lucky enough to know him, and I will miss his presence and his warmth. The loss for the world is immense. But he left a light behind, and it can never be extinguished.”

Martin Scorsese met with Pope Francis most recently in May 2023. At the time, the filmmaker announced that he would be making another film centered on Jesus. He had previously made films like 1988’s The Last Temptation of Christ starring Willem Dafoe and 2016’s Silence with Andrew Garfield.

The film is currently in works and will be an adaptation of Silence author Shūsaku Endō’s novel A Life of Jesus. Martin Scorsese is penning the script alongside his longtime collaborator Kent Jones.

In addition to Martin Scorsese, other celebrities too paid a tribute to him.