As the world mourns the loss of Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, we stumbled upon a time when Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg sought forgiveness for starring in a film.

Advertisment

Mark Wahlberg's apology to Pope

Mark Wahlberg is a practising Catholic and in 2015 emceed the World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia, an annual Catholic festival. That year, in addition to Mark, the event featured performances by titans like Aretha Franklin, Andrea Bocelli, Juanes, among others. Pope Francis also attended.

At the event, when a young soloist told Mark Wahlberg that he really liked Ted, Mark replied by saying that the film might not be appropriate for someone his age while accepting the compliment.

Advertisment

Mark then went on to seek forgiveness from the Pope and said, "Holy Father please forgive me. I've always hoped that the good Lord has a sense of humour when it comes and pertains to many of the movies that I’ve made."

For the unversed, Ted was a R-rated film about Mark Wahlberg and a stuffed animal doing drugs and getting wasted.

Advertisment

Pope Francis no more

Pope Francis died on Monday, aged 88, a day after making an appearance at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican said in a statement. The statement read, "This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.