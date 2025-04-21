Pope Francis died at the age of 88 and left the Christian community mourning for the tragic loss. He was the first Latin American pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church. The Vatican confirmed Pope Francis’ death in a video statement on Monday (April 21).

While Christians all around the world mourn the loss of the religious leader, these are some Hollywood A-listers who were greatly impressed by Pope Francis.

Here’s a look at what these celebrities said in awe of Pope Francis:

Russell Crowe: "Look I'm not Catholic, I've never felt any connection with any previous pope, but I like this guy! He's changing the tone of the way you regard the Pope, and I think it is a magnificent thing. I was very privileged and humbled to be in that environment."

Oprah Winfrey: "Your holiness, I wanted to take a moment to extend my warmest welcome to you. I hold your life and work in the highest esteem."

Martin Sheen: "That's really the vigor of Christ on Earth, to be that human. Man, this guy, Francis. Give thanks and praise."

Mark Wahlberg: "As a Catholic, I credit much of my success to my faith.”

Jane Fonda: "Gotta love new Pope. He cares about poor, hates dogma."

Elton John: "He's excited me so much by his humanity and taking everything down to the humility of faith...it's all basically about love and taking everybody in inclusiveness. If Jesus Christ was alive today, I cannot see him... saying this could not happen. He was all about love and compassion and forgiveness and trying to bring people together and that is what the Church should be about."

Kerry Washington: "I think he's so special. I think he's so humble and so focused on service — just really focused on doing good in the world. Not being judgmental. Letting God be the judge."

Chris Rock: "This new pope is like the Floyd Mayweather of popes. I might be crazy but I got this weird feeling that the new pope might be the greatest man alive."

Jimmy Kimmel: "More like Pope Fran...tastic!"

Maria Shriver: "This pope is inspiring for me as an American, as a woman, as a Catholic. It was really very moving to be here."