Pope Francis is no more. The Vatican, in a statement, announced the news of his demise earlier today. He died at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. The Pope had a lot of firsts to his name. He was the first pope from the Society of Jesus, the first from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere, and the first who was born or raised outside Europe since the 8th-century Syrian pope Gregory III. Pope Francis also featured in a film.

Advertisment

Pope Francis featured in a movie

Back in 2018, a documentary was made which focused on the life of Pope Francise. Produced, co-written and directed by Wim Wenders the documentary feature titled Pope Francis: A Man of His Word had premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and was released the same year in the US.

Wenders was invited by the Vatican to make a film about the late Pope.

Advertisment

Pope Francis' papacy showered with love and marred by controversy



In the docu-film, the pope addressed the viewers directly, spreading his words of peace in the modern world. The scenes cut between direct speech and shots from his life.

In an interview with the BBC, the director revealed the Pope had the "same presence as some of the greatest movie stars" he had worked with. Wenders has worked with the likes of Mel Gibson, Alicia Vikander, and U2 in his career.

Advertisment

"But it comes from inside, from his convictions and his faith, and from his desire to talk to all of us. He doesn't have it because he's full of himself," Wenders had told the publication, and added, "He's incredibly modest - a real, humble man. It's not an act; he's not an actor. He's interested in everybody he meets, and in true communication."

Pope Francis’ life in photos: Less seen moments

To reach out to a wider audience

Wenders had revealed during the interview that the Pope had decided to make his big screen debut to reach the widest audience possible.

“I know for a fact the Pope doesn't know movies,” he was quoted as saying, revealing that the first thing the Pope told the director was that he has not seen a single one of his films.



Pope Francis Life Photos from Childhood Till Now



The documentary Pope Francis: A Man of His Word is available for rent on OTT platforms Zee 5 and Amazon Prime Video.