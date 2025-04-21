Farewell to Pope Francis: A look back at his moments with Hollywood icons – Leonardo DiCaprio to Katy Perry

Leonardo DiCaprio
Renowned Hollywood actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio met the Pope at the Vatican in 2016 while filming the documentary Before the Flood. The two had a brief conversation about climate change and the environment.
Angelina Jolie
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis in 2015. She had a brief encounter with the spiritual leader at the Vatican during the screening of her film Unbroken.
Katy Perry and Orlanda Bloom
In 2018, singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom met the Pope in Vatican City during a public audience. "Honored to be in the presence of His Holiness @franciscus' compassionate heart and inclusivity," Perry captioned her Instagram photo showing her holding the Pope’s hand.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Hollywood superstar George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, met Pope Francis during a trip to Rome in 2016 when the Descendants actor collaborated with Pope Francis and his arts foundation, Scholas Occurrentes.
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas had a chance to meet Pope Francis in 2016 in St. Peter's Square. The actor also shared a photo with the Pope on his social media handle.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Former California Governor and veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger met Pope Francis when he attended his weekly general audience at the Vatican.