Photos

Farewell to Pope Francis: A look back at his moments with Hollywood icons – Leonardo DiCaprio to Katy Perry

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Pope Francis breathed his last after addressing a huge crowd gathered outside the Vatican's St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday (April 20) to wish them a “Happy Easter.”

Pope Francis with celebrities 13ds
1/6

Leonardo DiCaprio

Renowned Hollywood actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio met the Pope at the Vatican in 2016 while filming the documentary Before the Flood. The two had a brief conversation about climate change and the environment.

Pope Francis with celebrities 133
2/6

Angelina Jolie

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis in 2015. She had a brief encounter with the spiritual leader at the Vatican during the screening of her film Unbroken.

Katy Perry
3/6

Katy Perry and Orlanda Bloom

In 2018, singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom met the Pope in Vatican City during a public audience. "Honored to be in the presence of His Holiness @franciscus' compassionate heart and inclusivity," Perry captioned her Instagram photo showing her holding the Pope’s hand.

Pope Francis with celebrities 1
4/6

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Hollywood superstar George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, met Pope Francis during a trip to Rome in 2016 when the Descendants actor collaborated with Pope Francis and his arts foundation, Scholas Occurrentes.

Pope Francis with celebrities 13d
5/6

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas had a chance to meet Pope Francis in 2016 in St. Peter's Square. The actor also shared a photo with the Pope on his social media handle.

Arnold Schwarzenegger
6/6

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Former California Governor and veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger met Pope Francis when he attended his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

