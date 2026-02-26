/PM Narendra Modi meets the cast of Fauda during his visit to Israel | See pic

The Israeli television show Fauda, developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, gained recognition in which it showcased the experiences in the Israel Defence Forces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his visit to Israel, met the cast members of the popular show and acknowledged the series' global impact.

PM Narendra Modi's meet and greet with the Fauda cast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's X account shared a candid picture of him with the cast members of Fauda. Along with the picture, the caption read, "Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work #Fauda."

Fans flooded the comment section with the meetup, and one user wrote, "When reel life meets real life. A selfie is definitely easier than undercover ops! Great to see cultural connections and storytelling bringing people together. #Fauda." Another user wrote, "Love this light-hearted moment! A selfie says more than any undercover mission ever could. Great to see such warm cultural ties blooming. #Fauda." “When politics meets pop culture. Great to see such warm interactions beyond borders,” wrote the third user.

All about Fauda

The Israeli television series, Fauda, basically draws on the experiences of Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, drawing on their experiences in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). The first season premiered in 2015, the second season in 2017, the third season in 2019 & 2020 and the fourth season in early 2023.

Season 5 was filmed in 2025 and is scheduled to release in 2026. Reportedly, a film follow-up is in the works; however, the makers are yet to officially confirm it. The show features Lior Raz, Hisham Sulliman, Shadi Mar'i, Laëtitia Eïdo, Itzik Cohen and Yuval Segal, among others.