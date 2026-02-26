/Crispin Glover, best known for Back to the Future sued for fraud; Details inside

Hollywood actor Crispin Glover, who rose to prominence with his role as George McFly in Back to the Future and other notable roles, including The Doors and River's Edge, among others, has reportedly been sued for his criminal actions, i.e., fraud, battery, and many more. However, the actor's representative says otherwise.

In the complaint filed with the Superior Court of California, it accused the actor of wrongful eviction, emotional distress, and violation of the Tom Bane Civil Rights Act, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly. In addition, it authorises legal action against anyone who attempts to interfere with the exercise of an individual's constitutional or statutory rights.

Reportedly, as per the complaint filed on behalf of a model who is originally from the United Kingdom and lives with autism spectrum disorder and related mood disorders, it alleges that Glover lured the unnamed plaintiff to the United States, promising a job as his assistant and dwellings in one of his residences. Moreover, Glover had allegedly tracked her, assaulted her, and entreated her to serve him as a live-in girlfriend/sex slave.

The plaintiff has requested a jury trial and is seeking remuneration for general, special, punitive and exemplary damages to be determined for trial as well as costs relating to the suit and attorney's fees. But the attorney for Crispin Glover has denied it by stating it as 'baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms'.

Crispin Glover's breakout role was in Back to the Future, followed by playing a key role in River's Edge. He has also been part of several films, including Twister, At Closer Range, Wild At Heart, Little Noises, 30 Door Key, Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, Rubin and Ed, Dead Man, Nurse Betty, Charlie's Angels and Fast Sofa, among others.

Apart from films, he has also featured in shows including American Gods, Texas Rising, Saat des Terrors, and High School U.S.A. and Family Ties, among others.