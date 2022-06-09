Planning to get a tattoo like Eleven from 'Stranger Things'? You might be glorifying a dark part of history 

Are you a fan of the popular series 'Stranger Things' and planning to get a tattoo like one of its characters Eleven? You might just be glorifying a part of holocaust history. Part one of season 4 of 'Stranger Things' was released a few days back amid much fanfare. Loyal fans of the series have been praising the show and it has given rise to a new trend.



It seems many fans are queuing up and getting number slips tattooed on their wrist just like Eleven has on the show. Ironically, the tattoo significance is quite dark and fans somehow seem to be missing the point.

A Twitter thread has explained how getting numbers tattooed on one's wrist like the show is problematic and a glorification of the holocaust. In reality, these numbers were typically tattooed on Jews who were sent to concentration camps during Hitler's regime in Germany during the World War II.

heres an informational thread on why getting a tattoo like this is really bad and the history behind it



tw// talking about the holocaust so mentions of violent things and genocide and just hatred and bigotry in general pic.twitter.com/YvJESTV3XL — emily • 23 days (@sapphicsvoid) May 31, 2022 ×

The numbers were used to strip the individuals of their basic right to have a name and an identity and was an attempt to dehumanise them. It was merely a power show to prove to Jews that they did not own anything, not even their names.



Even in the Netflix show, Eleven is stripped of her name (Janice), her freedom, and even her hair. She was given a number and only considered a test subject for Dr Brenner.

in the holocaust, upon arriving at a concentration/death/work camp, you would get a tattoo like this. it was a process not only so that the nazi could keep track and records of people, but also to dehumanize people. they no longer had a name because- pic.twitter.com/SxJNWDWzNR — emily • 23 days (@sapphicsvoid) May 31, 2022 ×

they werent deemed significant enough TO have one. they were instead referred to as a number only. it was also used to identify dead bodies for their records. there were different numbering sequences that meant different things such as specific ethnic groups pic.twitter.com/x18mb1azJZ — emily • 23 days (@sapphicsvoid) May 31, 2022 ×

those who were sent immediately to the gas chambers upon arrival didn't receive a number. at the beginning, the numbers were sewn onto the uniforms, but later were tattooed like this on the arm or wrist. more than 400,000 prisoner serial numbers were assigned pic.twitter.com/DPPcBvpRgp — emily • 23 days (@sapphicsvoid) May 31, 2022 ×

The thread also explained that those who were brought to the Auschwitz concentration camp were not deemed significant enough to have a name. “It was also used to identify dead bodies for their records. There was different number sequencing that meant different things such as specific ethnic groups."

the tattooing procedure itself was very inhumane and incredibly painful as well. hopefully i didnt get any information wrong in this thread since i made it quickly since i need to study but i will put some sources below and some reccomendations of holocaust education media pic.twitter.com/HY6gTfv63c — emily • 23 days (@sapphicsvoid) May 31, 2022 ×

While fans may have been wanting to pay an ode to their favourite show, one can't look past the disturbing history behind it.



'Stranger Things 4' is now streaming on Netflix.