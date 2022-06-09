Planning to get a tattoo like Eleven from 'Stranger Things'? You might be glorifying a dark part of history 

Jun 09, 2022

Stills from 'Stranger Things'

Part one of season 4 of 'Stranger Things' was released a few days back amid much fanfare. Loyal fans of the series have been praising the show and it has given rise to a new trend. 

Are you a fan of the popular series 'Stranger Things' and planning to get a tattoo like one of its characters Eleven? You might just be glorifying a part of holocaust history. Part one of season 4 of 'Stranger Things' was released a few days back amid much fanfare. Loyal fans of the series have been praising the show and it has given rise to a new trend. 

It seems many fans are queuing up and getting number slips tattooed on their wrist just like Eleven has on the show. Ironically, the tattoo significance is quite dark and fans somehow seem to be missing the point. 

A Twitter thread has explained how getting numbers tattooed on one's wrist like the show is problematic and a glorification of the holocaust. In reality, these numbers were typically tattooed on Jews who were sent to concentration camps during Hitler's regime in Germany during the World War II.

The numbers were used to strip the individuals of their basic right to have a name and an identity and was an attempt to dehumanise them. It was merely a power show to prove to Jews that they did not own anything, not even their names. 

Even in the Netflix show, Eleven is stripped of her name (Janice), her freedom, and even her hair. She was given a number and only considered a test subject for Dr Brenner.

The thread also explained that those who were brought to the Auschwitz concentration camp were not deemed significant enough to have a name. “It was also used to identify dead bodies for their records. There was different number sequencing that meant different things such as specific ethnic groups." 

While fans may have been wanting to pay an ode to their favourite show, one can't look past the disturbing history behind it. 

'Stranger Things 4' is now streaming on Netflix. 

