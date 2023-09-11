PICS: Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta can't stop dancing at The Jonas Brothers concert

It was a full-on fun night at The Jonas Brothers concert as pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta surfaced on the internet. The Bollywood divas had a great time together and were spotted dancing to songs by the boy band. The Bollywood divas posed happily for the cameras while they danced and sang the hit numbers from The Jonas Brothers’ latest album.

The Jonas Brothers concert took place at Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles

The Jonas Brothers concert took place at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The concert had all three brothers – Nick, Joe, and Kevin perform in a jam-packed stadium. The stadium saw Nick Jonas’wife Priyanka Chopra cheering him on as she danced with friends. We also spotted her Bollywood colleague Preity Zinta as the two girls stole the limelight. Preity opted for a black sheer top with red checks mini skirt.

Priyanka Chopra meanwhile opted for a black cut-out dress for the night. With her hair open and a dress that accentuated her curves, Priyanks looked like a million bucks. Her dress featured noodle straps, and cut-out details on the torso and waist exposing her toned midriff. She accessorised her look with pretty high heels, stacked bracelets, gold jewellery, and a gold-chained shoulder bag.

See more pictures here:

Post the concert, Preity Zinta took to Instagram and posted, “What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan.”

Watch Adarsh Gourav's interview with WION here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka reportedly also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel with Richard Madden.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.