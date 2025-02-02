The Toxic Avenger finally gets a release date. The superhero movie is based on the 1984 classic horror-comedy directed by Michael Herz. Despite having its premiere at the 2023 Fantastic Fest, the movie could not find a distributor till now. Cineverse, who finally acquired the rights set an August release date for the movie according to a report by Deadline.

Who is the Toxic Avenger?

Peter Dinklage stars as Winston Gooze, a janitor who transforms into the Toxic Avenger after a freak accident. Armed with his trusty mob Gooze fights to stop all who pollute the environment. The movie is written and directed by Macon Blair and will be the fifth entry in the franchise.

The movie will be unrated and Blair had this to say about the movie "It’s so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters, it’s a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family! Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original".

The long road to release

The movie had been stuck in production hell since 2013, with various actors and directors like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Guillermo del Toro, and Conrad Vernon associated with it at some point. It wasn't until Peter Dinklage joined the project in 2020 that the movie finally took off.

The supporting cast

Dinklage is joined by an impressive supporting cast that includes Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon.

The Toxic Avenger is hitting the big screen on August 24, 2025.

