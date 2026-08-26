/Parvathy Thiruvothu celebrates a 'special' Onam with parents, shares glimpses of Sadya and pookalam



Onam is a festival that brings with it the warmth of family, traditions, elaborate feasts and the joy of coming together. Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu welcomed this year’s Onam with an especially intimate celebration, hosting her parents at her home and making the day all about family.

Parvathy Thiruvothu opens up about Onam celebrations

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Speaking about her Onam plans, Parvathy shared how special this year’s celebration was for her. She said, “Usually Onam would mean me going to where my parents stay, but this is the first time I’m getting to host them where I stay, and that is a fantastic opportunity to spend 100% focused time with each other. I’m just feeling extremely grateful because usually it can happen that on the day of Onam, I might be shooting, and that has happened many times. And that’s a special kind of special, right? Like being able to celebrate with everyone on a film set. There will still be a Sadya if it is in Kerala, so I’ve had the opportunity to enjoy that as well."

She further adds, “But this time, I get full-on 100% family time with Mom, Dad, and my dog, Dobby. We plan on the whole shebang — Sadya, setting up home with flowers, setting up the flower carpet in the morning, food-induced nap in the afternoon and stuff like that. So, it’s a very special day this time for me, especially since work has been picking up and it’s been amazing, great, but busy. I’m grateful that on this particular date, I’m able to spend time with my family.”

Parvathy shares glimpse of Onam celebrations

Taking to social media, Parvathy also shared glimpses of her intimate Onam celebrations, featuring her parents, her dog Dobby, a vibrant pookalam and a traditional Sadya.