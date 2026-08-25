/Renukaswamy case: Double setback for actor Darshan as co-accused turns approver, physical court appearance rejected

In a significant development in the Renukaswamy murder case, a Bengaluru court has accepted the plea of accused Pradosh to turn approver in the case involving Kannada actor Darshan and others. The 59th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH) approved Pradosh's request to become an approver, allowing him to turn witness for the prosecution. As part of the process, he will be required to disclose the truth and all facts within his knowledge relating to the murder case. The court is expected to record Pradosh's statement subsequently. He has also been directed to remain in custody until the conclusion of the trial.

Conditional pardon and key implications for prosecution

The court has made it clear that Pradosh's approver status will be subject to his compliance with the conditions attached to it. If he fails to reveal the truth or violates the conditions, he could lose the benefit of becoming an approver and may once again be treated as an accused in the case.The accused, including those involved in the proceedings, appeared before the court through video conference.

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The development is significant for the prosecution as Pradosh, who was earlier facing charges as an accused, could now provide evidence and details about the circumstances surrounding the murder.

The Renukaswamy murder case relates to the killing of 35-year-old Renukaswamy, whose body was found in Bengaluru in June 2024. Actor Darshan and several others were arrested in connection with the case. The prosecution has alleged that Renukaswamy was killed following a dispute linked to actress Pavithra Gowda, who is also an accused in the case.

Darshan's plea for personal appearance rejected

Last week, the Sessions Court had rejected actor Darshan's plea seeking permission to appear personally before the court during the trial. The court has directed that he be produced through video conference instead. Judge Sujatha M Sambhrani passed the order after hearing arguments from both sides. Darshan's lawyer, Hashmath Pasha, had sought his personal appearance, particularly during the cross-examination of witnesses, arguing that it would enable the court to obtain necessary information from the actor during the proceedings. The court, however, directed that Darshan continue to participate in the proceedings through video conference. It also issued directions to ensure that Darshan and the other accused get adequate opportunities to meet and consult their lawyers, including for confidential discussions.