Paris Hilton: The world thinks of me as sex symbol and I'm here for that

Paris Hilton is finally opening up about a traumatic phase in her life – the infamous sex tape that she has never really spoken about in public. In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, the heiress and entrepreneur spoke about how she ended up taking part in the tape with ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon. She, however, does not take his name.

Only 18 at the time, Paris Hilton met Rick Salomon and dated him for a bit. She reveals she doesn’t remember much about the night when the sex tape was made. Although, she remembers that he “kept pushing” and told her that no one else will see it. Wanting to appear mature in front of her older boyfriend, Paris succumbed.

Paris also talks about how she was struggling to understand her sexuality at that age and "wanted to feel like a woman who’s comfortable in her own skin." "He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of — to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games," she writes in her memoir.

She further writes, "I needed to prove something to him and to myself, so I got hammered, and I did it," she shares.

It was in the year 2003 when Paris got to know that the sex tape had been leaked. This was a long time after the two had split.

"It took me a minute to make the connection to that private video. I had to close my eyes and breathe. I felt like I was going to throw up. It was inconceivable to me," she writes.

She tried asking then beau to stop the leak but he told her that he wouldn’t as it was of a lot of financial value. Paris then adds in the memoir, "The world thinks of me as a sex symbol, and I’m here for that because symbol literally means icon. But when people saw that sex tape, they didn’t say 'icon, they said sl**.' They said 'wh***.' And they weren’t shy about it.”

Earlier last month, the heiress also opened up about sexual abuse. She was abused as a teenager. She lost her virginity to an older man who allegedly drugged and raped her.

She also revealed that she had an abortion in her 20s. Explaining what she was thinking at the time, Paris said, “This was also something that I didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame around that. I was a kid and I was not ready for that.”