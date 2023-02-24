Paris Hilton reveals she had an abortion in her 20s: 'I wasn't ready'

Paris Hilton recently became a mother with husband Carter Reum. As she welcomed her first baby, she revealed that she had an abortion back when she was in her 20s. Speaking candidly about it during a cover interview with a magazine, Paris Hilton admitted that there was “so much shame around it” but it's “important” to speak out in support of body autonomy.

Explaining what she was thinking at the time, Paris said, “This was also something that I didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame around that. I was a kid and I was not ready for that.”

Speaking in support of the ongoing fight for women’s reproductive freedom, Paris added, “There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body… Why should there be a law based on that? It’s your body, your choice and I really believe in that. It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all.”