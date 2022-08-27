Paris Hilton gushes over Britney's comeback with Elton John's ‘Hold Me Closer’: 'The Queen Is Back'

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears share a very close bond. Over the years, Paris and Britney have never shied away from showing their love and respect to each other. As we all know, Britney has released her new single 'Hold Me Closer' with legendary singer Sir Elton John.



The song is a mashup of some of John's classic tracks and is also the comeback song of Britney. After the release, Spears' millions of fans shared their excitement, and joining the list, Paris also shared a praising note for her close pal.



Taking to her Instagram account, Hilton shared a video of her dancing around her bubblegum colour car as the track is played in the back.



In the caption, Spears wrote, "It's Britney b----…and the Queen is officially back!👑🧚‍♀️💖✨," she wrote, adding, " 'Hold Me Closer' is out now and I will be playing it on repeat until further notice!😍."

This is the first song of Spears after the end of her controversial conservatorship, which controlled her life for 13 years.



The new track is a mix-up of songs 'Tiny Dancer', 1992 'The One' and 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart.'



Earlier, Britney also shared her excitement on her Twitter handle.



The singer shared how overwhelmed she is, ''Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial🚀!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!.''

Ending with a sweet note for Spears, Hilton said, "So proud of you sis🥹💖 #HoldMeCloser 🥰 #Sliving 💘#ThatsHot 🔥."