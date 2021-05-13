Pakistani actress Veena Malik quotes Adolf Hitler on Twitter amid Israel-Palestine tensions, deletes tweet later

Pakistani actress Veena Malik may have ruffled a few feathers with her latest tweets. Amid the ongoing clash between Israeli security forces and the Palestinian group Hamas, Malik quoted Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in a quote that was seemingly anti-Semitic.



"'I would have killed all the Jews of the world… but I kept some to show the world why I killed them,'" Malik wrote and attributed the made-up quote to 'Adolf Hitler.' She later deleted the tweet. Malik has over 1.2 million followers on Twitter.



Malik also wrote in a separate tweet that the Iron Dome- Israel's missile defense system-"is doomed."

Muslim actress from Pakistan with 1.2 million followers quotes Adolph Hitler as unrest breaks out between Israel & Palestinian militants. https://t.co/3RBeolUeip pic.twitter.com/rXBm5PXCcy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 12, 2021 ×

The former actress also published a tweet with the hashtag 'Free Palestine'.

Her account has since then been withheld by Twitter.



The tweets come as tensions in Israel continue to build due to the clashes between Israelis and Palestinians.

The death toll in Gaza rose to 65 Palestinians, including 16 children and five women, according to Gaza`s Health Ministry. At least 365 people have been wounded, including 86 children and 39 women.