Gal Gadot called 'propaganda tool for Israel' as she tweets for unity amid ongoing conflict with Palestine

Hollywood star Gal Gadot's call for unity in her latest tweet amid rising tension between Israel and Palestine has not gone down well with many on Twitter.



The 'Wonder Woman' star took to social media on Wednesday to express her concern and stated she was heartbroken at the clashes that that have rocked the region.



"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long," wrote Gadot."Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, Our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," added the Oscar-nominated actor.

Her tweet has been slammed on Twitter with many reminding the Israeli born actress of her days in IDF, the military service of the country. Multiple people accused her of supporting 'ethnic cleansing' and 'mass genocide' for wishing peace in her country- Israel.



"Gal Gadot's statement is far worse than that tone-deaf imagine video from last year. "Free and Safe". The same state that is perpetrating military occupation, land theft and ethnic cleansing against the people of Palestine. #FreePalestine," wrote one user.

"Reminder Gal Gadot served in the IDF for two years where she not only witnessed the ethnic cleansing of Palestine firsthand but also actively supported it. How can you advocate to stop the vicious cycle of terror when you are standing on the frontlines enabling it #FreePalestine," wrote another follower.

Others called her a 'propaganda' tool for Israel.



"And people really said we were exaggerating when we said boycott Gal Gadot who acts as a literal tool of propaganda for her government and the occupation forces she once served in. She can’t even say the word Palestinian. To the dustbin of history," wrote a user.

There were others who spoke in defense of Gadot and reminded others that military service in Israel is mandatory for all citizens over the age of 18, including most young women.



"The internet is angry at Gal Gadot because she's an IDF veteran, which all Israelis are required to serve in for at least two years, and had the audacity to share a heartwarming message for peace in the conflict. A lot of disgusting people in her replies," wrote someone.

Following the backlash, Gadot turn off the comments section on her Twitter post.

