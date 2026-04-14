

Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog has issued a notice to a leading news channel for broadcasting news about the death of legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle. As reported by PTI, a show-cause notice was issued to Geo News on Monday for airing Indian content despite an existing ban.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 in Mumbai, India, at the age of 92. Known for her sweet voice, she sang several retro Indian songs that went on to become cult classics and have been loved across the country and in neighbouring nations as well.

Pakistan media watchdog issues notice to news channel for running 'Indian content,' seeks explanation

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On Monday (April 13), the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued the show-cause notice to GeoNews, seeking an answer on why their coverage of Indian content, including the news of Bhosle's death.

Speaking on the notice issued, Azhar Abbas, the Managing Director of GeoNews, in a post on X, called out the PEMRA's action, saying that it's customary to celebrate the work of the iconic artists.

"It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle's stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan's electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this," Abbas wrote.

Adding further, Abbas said that art is a heritage of humanity and should not be confined by borders, as he mentioned Bhosle's collaborations and close relations with Pakistani legendary singers, including Sufi singer Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam, among others.

"Asha Bhosle herself admired Pakistan's legendary singer Noor Jahan, whom she fondly called her "elder sister."

Bhosle has collaborated with another renowned singer, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

"In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties. Intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the very voices that stand against hatred and division, and the ones who bring people closer together," he added.

Apart from Abbas, other Journalists also criticised the PEMRA action.

Journalist Rauf Klasra slammed PEMRA's notice, saying that this is shameful.

''How could #Pemra issue notice for airing content related to legendary singer #Ashabhosle on her sad demise ?



She has entertained many generations of the subcontinent with her melodious voice. She deserves respect. Pls dont take us back to draconian years of 80s of Gen Zia when even owning VCR/movies was a crime and punishable. Its age of netflix and AI. Don’t make us look like a fool in this age. I am hopeful prime minister and information minister will take note of this official stupidity,'' she shared.

Several netizens also came in support of the journalist and the new channel.

One user wrote,''PEMRA should be ashamed of issuing notices over timless artists who transcend borders. Maybe focus instead on the absurd, senseless morning shows. Ban those if you actually want people to see sane content.''

Another user wrote,''Well said timeless artists deserve respect not restrictions why focus on them instead of improving low quality content.''

PEMRA seeks a written explanation

PEMRA stated that Geo News had broadcast Indian songs and visuals from Indian films, which is a, ‘’wilful defiance'' of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judgment banning the airing of Indian content.

In the notice, they had mentioned that the news channel had violated Rule 15 of the PEMRA Rules, 2009, Regulation 18 1 of the PEMRA Regulations 2012, and Clauses 4, 5, 17, 20 and 24 of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.