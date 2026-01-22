/Oscars 2026 nominations: Will Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound end India's 24-year wait?

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, a film about two friends from India's minority community whose lives were changed during the pandemic, has been praised by critics and fans alike. The film, which premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, became a festival favourite last year, earning accolades and praise in various international film festivals. Homebound is now Oscar-bound as it has been shortlisted in the top 15 films in the Best International Feature Film category.

The final five nominations in the category at the Oscars will be announced later today, along with other categories, as the Academy announces the Oscar nominations 2026.Will India’s official entry at the Oscars 2026 make it to the final five in the Best International Feature category? Here is a breakdown of why it is considered a top contender and what its path to a nomination looks like.

Current standing: Homebound in the top 15

Critics feel the biggest hurdle has been crossed by the film. In December, the top 15 movies in the Best International Feature category were announced, and Homebound found a spot in that list. To make it to this list is no easy feat. The Academy narrows down the entries from 86 countries to a shortlist of just 15 films. Homebound is only the fifth film in history to reach this stage and has joined the ranks of Lagaan, Mother India and Salaam Bombay.

Does Homebound stand a chance in the final five nominations

If one has to go by the accolades and appreciation that the film has garnered, Homebound does stand a strong chance. The film has been critically acclaimed and has won over international critics with its raw, realistic storytelling.

It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival (Un Certain Regard), where it received a nine-minute standing ovation, followed by strong showings at TIFF and the Melbourne International Film Festival.

The Scorsese Factor

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an Executive Producer of Homebound. His endorsement provides massive visibility among Academy voters who might otherwise overlook international entries.

The film has been backed by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, who put their weight and money to extensively campaigning for the film, which is essential for any film at this juncture in the Oscar race. After a film is shortlisted in the top 15, makers have to constantly campaign and lobby for their film to be watched by the maximum number of members of the Academy, which helps in garnering votes.

Homebound faces competition from these films

Homebound must be one of the final five chosen from the 15-film shortlist to get nominated in the Best International Feature category. Its primary competition includes films like Sentimental Value from Norway, which is being considered as the frontrunner in the category. Other films are being seen as top 5, including It Was Just an Accident from France, The Secret Agent from Brazil, which won atthe Golden Globes the Best International Film, Sirât from Spain and No Other Choice from South Korea.

Analysts and industry watchers feel Homebound may just squeeze in at number 4 or 5, making it to the bubble. However, it does have some strong contenders to compete with.