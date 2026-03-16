/Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters bags award for Best Animated Feature

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony kicked off on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States. The ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is honouring films in 24 categories which were released in 2025. With several accolades being bagged by several films, Netflix's blockbuster KPop Demon Hunters has added one more award into their kitty!

KPop Demon Hunters bags an Academy Award!

Netflix's blockbuster KPop Demon Hunters won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, which has topped box office and music charts on a global level. In the acceptance speech after getting the award, Maggie Kang said, "Thank you to the Academy and to all fans who got us here and for those of you who look like me."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in white Dior dress for Oscars night with Nick Jonas

She added, "I'm so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this. But it is here. And that means the next generations don't have to go longing. This is for Korea and for Koreans everywhere."

The hit film has been on a winning streak. Previously, they had bagged Golden Globe, Critics, Choice, and PGA Awards and had also won 10 Annie Awards.

KPop Demon Hunters' sequel in works

A few days back, streaming platform Netflix confirmed that the sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is officially in development and will be seeing the return of Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans for directing. The follow-up film will be the first project out of Netflix's exclusive multiyear writing and directing partnership with Kang and Appelhans across animation. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date and more details about the film.

All about KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters tells the story of a world-renowned K-pop girl group who balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as demon hunters. The film stars the voices of Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun. The film premiered on the streaming giant on June 20, 2025.