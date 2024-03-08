Oscars 2024 Best Picture Nominee: Why Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will have an explosive win at Oscars

Christopher Nolan and his nuclear drama Oppenheimer have already exploded the award season with their big wins. The movie is Nolan's 13th feature film and has once again taken the director's legacy to the Academy stage, with an unexpected buzz.



The movie, Nolan's most ambitious project, defined how excellent the director is in filmmaking. Lasting 3 hours and 9 seconds, Nolan's Oppenheimer was an intricate physical and history class within the framework of a thriller.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer created a cultural phenomenon that would go down in the history of cinema as monumental. Much like Greta Gerwig's movie, Christopher Nolan's nuclear bomb thriller was critics' darlings and even received love from the audience. After passing the box office test and earning billions, it's time to woo the jury at the biggest Hollywood night- the Oscars.

The movie was a frontrunner for all major awards this award season, clinching monumental wins at different award functions. At the Academy Awards, Oppenheimer is leading with 13 nomination.



As we gear up for cinema's biggest night, we look back at Oppenheimer's success. Will it be fetch Nolan's first Academy Award trophy? Let's find out. Oppenheimer: The story of the father of atomic bombs J Robert Oppenheimer,



Nolan explained the concept of fission and fusion in the best way possible in Oppenheimer. The movie had exceptional Cillian Murphy in the lead and revolves around the life and times of J. Robert Oppenheimer, aka father of the atomic bomb. The American theoretical physicist created a nuclear bomb when he was the director of the Manhattan Project’s secret Los Alamos Laboratory, which America later used in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that took the lives of thousands of innocent people.



Packed by the powerful performances by the cast, consisting of Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, the movie told this chapter of history in the most compelling way that one could imagine.

The chapter that has thought with a non-linear narrative takes us into the marvellous brain of Oppenheimer and his fascinating mind that led to the creation of the world's most dangerous weapon.



Christopher Nolan's first Oscar win is on the way



Based on the biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Nolan perfectly took the audience to the era of World War II in the most immersive way possible.



Nolan changed the entire definition of how a biopic should be made. And it was his first biopic. To me, at least, Oppenheimer is somewhat an amalgam of Nolan's previous works, which infuses realism, non-chronological plot, and fine and accurate characters.



The filmmaker recreated the fiery blast scenes without the use of CGI or VFX in the film- which just proves his mastery over filmmaking and imagination. From the story, music score, acting, and editing, Nolan balanced everything in the movie perfectly, giving a sense of satisfaction that makes this movie a cinematic masterpiece and the biggest contender for Best Picture at the Oscars 2024.