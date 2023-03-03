Oscars 2023 10 days to go: Deepika Padukone announced as one of the presenters

This is not a drill! Indian star Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the upcoming Oscar awards 2023. The academy announced its first set of presenters for the forthcoming awards which is scheduled to take place in Hollywood on March 12.

Deepika Padukone, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, and Jennifer Connelly are some of the names that the Academy announced on Thursday as presenters at the award ceremony. Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy have also been named as presenters for the awards. The (5th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023. In India, the ceremony will aired on March 13 early morning.

Deepika took to social media to share the announcement. She captioned the post simply as "#Oscars #Oscars95."

The Indian representation at the Oscars

Three Indian films have been nominated in various categories at the 95th Academy Awards. RRR's smash hit song Naatu Naatu has scored a nomination in the Best Song category. In the Best Documentary category, Shaunak Sen's film All That Breathes has secured a nomination. While Guneet Monga produced The Elephant Whisperer has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short category.

Just two days ago it was announced that the song Naatu Naatu will be performed live at the Oscars. Singers Rahul Pipligunj and Kala Bhairava will be performing the song at the Oscars.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and MM Keeravani are expected to attend the ceremony.