Deepika Padukone stuns in white maxi dress worth $400 for her latest airport outing with Ranveer Singh

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, who will be next seen in SRK-starrer 'Pathaan', was papped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday as she was returning from a vacation, where she celebrated her birthday, with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Donning a chic yet comfy white midi dress, she made her way out of the arrival gate of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport and smiled at the paps before leaving in her car.

Walking hand-in-hand, Ranveer and Deepika didn't just set major couple goals but also style goals in colour-coorinated looks. The actress decided to hop on the monochrome fashion trend and twin with her beau, who was wearing a white t-shirt with denim pants. Photos and videos of the two are doing rounds on social media,

Padukone impressed fans with her most recent airport look, which featured a white midi dress from the shelves of the clothing label Joslin Studio. The ensemble is called the Marlo Organic Cotton Midi Smock Dress and is available on the label's website in various sizes. Adding it to your collection will cost you approximately $400 (Rs 31,000).

Check out the photos below!

The actress' cotton slip-on outfit has an elasticised yoke seam, a V neckline with button-loop detailing, kimono-style full-length sleeves, a faux button closure on the centre front, gathering at the cuffs, and a spaghetti-tie at the waist for a belted alternative.

She accessorised her outfit with stacked bracelets, diamond-studded rings, black sunglasses with dark frames, and black strappy peep-toe heels. For her tresses, she opted for a sleek bun.

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in 'Pathaan', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film's trailer will drop across platforms on Tuesday.

