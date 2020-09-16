Norman Lear tops own record as oldest Emmys winner ever

Norman Lear does it again!

Breaking his own record, Norman has yet again become the oldest Emmy winner ever as he won at the age of 98 on the second night of 2020’s virtual Creative Arts Emmys on Tuesday for live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times.

The Creative Arts Emmys 2020 is executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel as the live special features performances from holiday-themed episodes of Lear's hit sitcoms: All in the Family. It ran for nine seasons from 1971 - 79; and Good Times, which ran for six seasons on CBS, also ending in 1979.

Norman Lear is a veteran writer and producer who has been active in television since 1950. He is the recipient of four Emmys for All in the Family during its run.

He was honored by the Television Academy with a Hall of Fame induction in 1984.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards is taking place over five nights. Awards are being presented in categories including writing, directing, sound editing and mixing, costumes, lighting, cinematography and guest performances.

