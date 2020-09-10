Who to watch out for this Emmys 2020: Our picks of noteworthy nominees
Check out the list here:
Buzz Aldrin
Buzz Aldrin's documentary 'Apollo 11' this year is nominated for Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming. The documentary is nominated for five Emmys overall.
Record number of Black actors
This year, Emmy nominated a record number of Black actors with 34.3% of the acting nominees being Black. There were 102 acting nominees this year across lead, out of which thirty-five of those slots went to Black actors.
Nominees in top acting categories are Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington and Regina King.
Nicole Byer
Netflix's 'Nailed It!' host Nicole Byer become the first black women host to ever nominated in the category of best host for a reality or competition program.
Ted Danson
This year, Ted Danson has gotten his third consecutive nomination for NBC's 'The Good Place. With this nomination he broke his own record for most nods for best actor in a comedy series. Ted has been nominated 14 times in the same category with two wins.
Dime Davis
Dime Davis has already made history as the first Black woman ever to be nominated in the outstanding directing for a variety series category for her work on 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'.
Norman Lear
The 98-year-old producer Norman Lear is the oldest person ever nominated for an Emmy Award. Norman received his first nomination in the year 1991. This time, he is up for the best variety special (live) for 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family' and 'Good Times'.
Issa Rae
Issa Rae will possibly make history with an Emmy win if she wins as this year she has been nominated for the best comedy series and best leading comedy series actress.
If she wins, she'll become the oly second Black woman in history to win in that category. Rae is nominated under 8 categories this year.
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph becomes first actor in Emmy history to be nominated against herself for guest acting. Maya has two nominations for Best Comedy Guest Actress this year, making her the first actor in Emmy history to be nominated twice in the same guest category in a single year. She is nominated for both shows 'The Good Place' and 'Saturday Night Live'.
Saturday Night Live
NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' show is the most-honored broadcast TV show at the Emmys, with 15 nominations overall this year. That brings the show to 285 nominations in its history — the most ever for a program.
Schitt's Creek
'Schitt's Creek' has broken the record for most Emmy nominations given to a comedy show in its final season. The show has 15 nods in total.