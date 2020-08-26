Nirvana's 'Something in the Way' becomes best-selling song after featuring in 'Batman' trailer

‘The Batman’ trailer came out last weekend with fans talking about the Matt Reeves film starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. While a lot has been written and spoken about the trailer there is something else that has happened too.

Almost 30 years after it first came out, the popular song by Nirvana ‘Something in the Way’ has become a best-selling track thanks to ‘The Batman’ trailer. The song was featured in the trailer as it premiered over the weekend at DC Fandome. From one Batman to another: This was Christian Bale's advice to Robert Pattinson

It is the closing track from Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ album and is currently ranked at number 19 on Top 200 Songs on iTunes according to Pop Vortex. The song is a hit at Amazon Music too as it sits on number 23 on best-selling songs list. BTS breaks another record with 'Dynamite' being viewed more than 100 million times in 24 hours

Watch the trailer here:

‘Something in the Way’ was the 12th and final listed song from Nirvana’s breakthrough album ‘Nevermind’ that released in September 1991.