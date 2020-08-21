Ben Affleck to return as Batman in Andy Muschietti 'Flash' movie

Ben Affleck will make his return as the caped crusader Batman in 'The Flash' standalone movie.

The superhero movie will also feature Michael Keaton, who will reprise his role from previous Batman movies.



Fews days before the DC Fandom event. Andy Muschietti, director of 'The Flash' broke the news to a news agency, ''His Batman has a very strong dichotomy, which is his masculinity because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline but he’s also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.''



The upcoming movie will follow Barry Allen crashing into different timelines where he will encounter different versions of Batman. Ezra Miller continues to play Barry. Muschietti added, ''The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.''



Andy shared, “This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid. It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

In February 2019, Affleck had announced his departure from the role after playing the character in three films, "I tried to direct a version of it and, worked with a really good screenwriter, but just couldn't come up with a version of — I couldn't crack it," Affleck told Kimmel. "So, I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at. They've got some really good people."



The movie is scheduled for release on June 3, 2022. Ezra Miller, who played Flash in 'Justice League', plays the title role.