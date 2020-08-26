From one Batman to another: This was Christian Bale's advice to Robert Pattinson

Matt Reeves, the director for upcoming Batman film revealed that there is something that the old Batman actor Christian Bale told the new guy Robert Pattinson.

Having played Batman in three of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, Christian Bale’s Batman is a highly revered version of the animated character.

During Matt Reeves’ The Batman DC FanDome panel, the director received a fan question asking how much input the actors had on their costumes. While talking of the “practical” Bat suit, Reeves revealed Bale’s advice to Pattinson.

Reeves said, “Rob actually talked to Christian Bale, and Christian Bale was like, ‘Just make sure you’re gonna be able to relieve yourself.’” The director would follow up by saying Pattinson needed to be able to “put it on” and also needs "to live as a human being” in the suit.

This is why Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' will no longer be shot on location anymore

Ben Affleck, who was the first Batman post-Dark Knight Rises, revealed that Christian Bale told him to make sure the suit has a zipper, as he had to go through three films as Batman without a zipper.

'The Batman' will hit theaters in October 2021, and 'The Flash', which also features Michael Keaton’s version of the Dark Knight, has a release date of June 2022.