This is why Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' will no longer be shot on location anymore

Matt Reeves’ big ticket project ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson has not taken off ever since coronavirus pandemic struck the world and shut the entertainment industry completely.

The production of the film has begun earlier this year in London and the director had even teased a few BTS videos and pictures to keep the fans entertained, but looks like we are in for some change on the film’s front.

Owing to delays because of coronavirus, the film is now said to ditch real locations for the film and instead build everything in-studio. Initially, the film was supposed to restart production in a matter of a few weeks but things changed after the pandemic took an ugly turn and the film shoots kept getting delayed indefinitely.

According to Kris Tapley, the host of Netflix's ‘The Call Sheet’ podcast, ‘The Batman’ is aiming to resume work in September. However, they will not be shooting out on location, as Tapley said, "All locations scrapped." Instead, the crew is building all their necessary sets within the studio meaning we would not get the real location but some excellent set designs.

‘The Batman’ will see Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader in a first.

