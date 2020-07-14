Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone ridicules Hollywood: Everything is too fragile, sensitive

Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone seems upset with the current state of the Hollywood industry. Talking recently to New York Times Magazine, he said he is no hurry to work on a mainstream film with a studio as Hollywood has gone “mad” and movie making has become “ridiculous”.

He said, "It's just so expensive — the marketing. Everything has become too fragile, too sensitive. Hollywood now — you can't make a film without a COVID adviser. You can't make a film without a sensitivity counselor. It's ridiculous."

He added, "The Academy changes its mind every five, 10, two months about what it's trying to keep up with. It's politically correct [expletive], and it's not a world I'm anxious to run out into. I've never seen it quite mad like this. It's like an Alice in Wonderland tea party."

"You know, I just read something about how films are going to be very expensive to make now, because you need to take all these precautions, and a 50-day shoot becomes a 60-day shoot, and social distancing for actors. That's what I'm talking about,” he continued.

Oliver Stone got talking about his upcoming memoir, ‘Chasing the Light’.

