Idris Elba does not want censorship of old shows now deemed 'racist'

Hollywood actor Idris Elba is not fine with censorship of old sitcoms that is deemed as hurtful today because of its content. He was referring to content that people are now finding “racist” like ‘Little Britain’ which came under fire because of the use of blackface make-up in some sketches. It was recently dropped from Netflix, BBC iPlayer and BritBox.

Talking about the issue on Radio Times, the actor said, 'I'm very much a believer in freedom of speech.”

He explained that there should instead be a ratings system warning viewers that a film or show has outdated, insulting viewpoints.

He said, “To mock the truth, you have to know the truth. But to censor racist themes within a show, to pull it... I think viewers should know that people made shows like this. Commissioners and archive-holders pulling things they think are exceptionally tone-deaf at this time - fair enough and good for you. But I think, moving forward, people should know that freedom of speech is accepted, but the audience should know what they're getting into.”

“I don't believe in censorship,” Elba added. “I believe that we should be allowed to say what we want to say. Because, after all, we're story-makers.”

Meanwhile, 'Gone With The Wind' was pulled down from HBO Max amid anti-racism protests. It is now back with a disclaimer.