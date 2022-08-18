Nicki Minaj slams Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline, 'leave her F**k alone’

Nicki Minaj is speaking out in support of Britney Spears. Recently, Minaj slammed ex-husband Kevin Federline who recently during his tell-all interview with ITV via Daily Mail, revealed what he and his son have gone through a lot during Brtiney's conservatorship saga, the singer's relationship with their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, and why Spears's son has decided not to meet her.



However, Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have called out Federline for his interview and comments he made on the singer and her controversial conservatorship.



During a recent episode of Minaj's Queen Radio Amp live show, Minaj called Kevin 'a clown', as per Billboard.

''Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown f*****g man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?'' Minaj said.



''Only cowards use the media a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they're being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by, using the person's fame as this constant "gotcha" moment,'' she further added.



Further, talking about Britney and her two sons, Minaj said, ''Nicki gushed about Britney, saying that 'loves her kids more than life itself.''



''You want to take your little goofy a** to do some motherf*****g interview? How dare you? How dare you encourage this woman's children to be part of your nonsense,'' she added.

Kevin and Britney shares two son – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.



She added further, ''When they look back, they're gonna say, "Why, why, why did we do this? They're kids. They don't know how detrimental this is. But you know, c********r.''



During his interview, Spears's ex-husband revealed that Preston and Jayden have not seen Britney for a few months and they have also decided not to meet her right now.



''The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,'' Kevin reveals. ''It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.''

Before Nicki, Jennifer Lopez also showed support to Britney after Kevin's comment.

