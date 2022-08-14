Jennifer Lopez shows support for Britney Spears amid latter's feud with Ex Keven Federline

Jennifer Lopez recently took to social media to send a message of strength to Britney Spears. On her Instagram Stories, Lopez shared a screenshot of Spears' latest post's caption along with a sweet message that read, "Stay strong." She also shared a throwback picture from the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards on her Instagram stories.

Spears, in the caption, had shared how her life changed almost a year after her conservatorship ended. "In a world where you have the right to use your feet … heart … mouth … eyes … and body… to express yourself however you may !!!" she wrote, adding, "Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal !!! Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months!!!"

Citing a powerful quote from Lopez from her 2022 Netflix documentary 'Halftime', Britney wrote, "As Jennifer Lopez once said, ‘You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice’ !!!"

Spears added. "I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind !!! GOD BLESS U ALL."

Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, recently spoke about the pop singer in an interview with ITV. Since then they have been at loggerheads.

While speaking to the outlet, Kevin made comments about her strained relationship with their two sons and that didn't go down well with Britney. Their public battle has been grabbing headlines since the last few days.