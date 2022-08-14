'Don’t worry you are next': JK Rowling receives death threat after attack on Salman Rushdie

British author JK Rowling received a death threat after she posted a message on Twitter denouncing the attack on Salman Rushdie.

Rowling said: "Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok." The author then posted screenshots of her replies after a Twitter user threatened her saying: "Don’t worry, you are next."

Rowling while raising safety concerns reported the matter to @TwitterSupport saying: "Any chance of some support?"

To all sending supportive messages: thank you 💕

Police are involved (were already involved on other threats). — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022 ×

Also Read: Iranian hardline newspapers praise attack on Salman Rushdie

Reports say police are now investigating the death threat on Rowling. Meanwhile, Salman Rushdie remained hospitalised on Saturday after undergoing emergency surgery. The US-based author is currently on ventilator support. Rushdie's book agent Andrew Wylie had said he is likely to lose an eye.

Watch: Rushdie on ventilator after a stabbing attack

President Joe Biden condemned the "vicious" attack. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while wishing the India-born writer a speedy recovery, said: "No one should be threatened or harmed on the basis of what they have written."

Police identified 24-year-old man Hadi Matar from New Jersey as the assailant. Hadi allegedly rushed on stage and attacked Rushdie with a knife stabbing him multiple times. Rushdie suffered injuries in the neck and abdomen.

Hadi has been charged with attempt to murder. Reports claim Hadi pleaded not guilty in a New York court.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.