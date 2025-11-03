New Godzilla movie title revealed by Japan's Toho Studios

The King of Monsters, Godzilla, is all set to return to the big screens! After the success of the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One, the Tokyo-based Toho Studios reportedly revealed the title of the new Godzilla movie. What is the movie title, when will it release, and what are the details? Let's delve in.

What is the title of the new Godzilla movie?

According to reports, the title of the new Godzilla movie was announced at an event in Tokyo, where a teaser logo and first-look artwork were unveiled. Reportedly, the film has been named Godzilla Minus Zero. In the teaser logo, black and white brush strokes have been done, while Yamazaki, the Oscar-winning director and VFX supervisor, co-drew the emblem.

As per reports, the new Godzilla film is expected to release in late 2026 globally. The movie will ramp up its production in New Zealand and Norway. However, the plotline and the cast of the film have been kept under wraps.

All about Godzilla Minus One

The Japanese epic Kaiju film Godzilla Minus One is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise and the fifth installment in the franchise's Reiwa era. The film starred Ryunosuke Kamiki as a former Kamikaze pilot suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after encountering a giant monster known as Godzilla.

The film also stars Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, and Hidetaka Yoshioka. Sakura Ando and Kuranosuke Sasaki, among others. Godzilla Minus One premiered at the Shinjuku Toho Building on October 18, 2023, and was released in Japan on November 3, to celebrate the franchise's 70th anniversary.