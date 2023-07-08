Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration: Alia Bhatt's heartwarming message steals the show

The celebrated star of Yaadon Ki Baarat, Neetu Kapoor, is ringing in her 65th birthday on Saturday in the beautiful Italian destination of Portofino. Filled with joy, she couldn't help but share a delightful picture from her birthday celebration with her family. Neetu Kapoor marked this special milestone alongside her children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, accompanied by her son-in-law, Bharat Sahani, and adorable granddaughter, Samara. Alia Bhatt sends birthday wishes Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories to extend her heartfelt wishes on her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor's special day. She shared a black and white photo of Neetu speaking into a microphone and wrote, "Happy Birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!!!! Love you oh so much! 💛" She also posted Neetu Singh's birthday celebration photo and wrote 'FOMO' (Fear Of Missing Out).

Daughter Riddhima's greetings Riddhima also took to Instagram, sharing the same photo and captioned it, "Happy Bday Ma. We adore you. #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofino."

Also Read: John Boyega gives health update on Jamie Foxx: He’s all good Warm reactions from loved ones Kareena Kapoor responded to the picture, exclaiming, "Surprise best best! 🌈❤️" Neetu lovingly commented back, "Love you Kuks." Saba Ali Khan expressed her wishes, saying, "Happy Birthday Neetu Aunty." Neetu Kapoor's Instagram delight Neetu Kapoor offered a glimpse into her "Beautiful cherished day" by sharing the snapshot. The picture showcases her elegance in a stylish red pantsuit, while Ranbir captivates in a handsome grey suit paired with a white t-shirt. Riddhima dons a chic checkered outfit, and her daughter looks absolutely charming in a white dress. Bharat opts for a formal yet relaxed look, completing the ensemble for the private dinner. In this heartwarming photo, RK affectionately holds his sister close, their smiles radiating pure happiness.