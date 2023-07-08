Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration: Alia Bhatt's heartwarming message steals the show
Alia Bhatt showered heartfelt wishes on Neetu Kapoor's special day, sharing a black and white photo and expressing love and admiration.
The celebrated star of Yaadon Ki Baarat, Neetu Kapoor, is ringing in her 65th birthday on Saturday in the beautiful Italian destination of Portofino. Filled with joy, she couldn't help but share a delightful picture from her birthday celebration with her family. Neetu Kapoor marked this special milestone alongside her children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, accompanied by her son-in-law, Bharat Sahani, and adorable granddaughter, Samara.
Alia Bhatt sends birthday wishes
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories to extend her heartfelt wishes on her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor's special day. She shared a black and white photo of Neetu speaking into a microphone and wrote, "Happy Birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!!!! Love you oh so much! 💛" She also posted Neetu Singh's birthday celebration photo and wrote 'FOMO' (Fear Of Missing Out).
Daughter Riddhima's greetings
Riddhima also took to Instagram, sharing the same photo and captioned it, "Happy Bday Ma. We adore you. #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofino."
Warm reactions from loved ones
Kareena Kapoor responded to the picture, exclaiming, "Surprise best best! 🌈❤️" Neetu lovingly commented back, "Love you Kuks." Saba Ali Khan expressed her wishes, saying, "Happy Birthday Neetu Aunty."
Neetu Kapoor's Instagram delight
Neetu Kapoor offered a glimpse into her "Beautiful cherished day" by sharing the snapshot. The picture showcases her elegance in a stylish red pantsuit, while Ranbir captivates in a handsome grey suit paired with a white t-shirt. Riddhima dons a chic checkered outfit, and her daughter looks absolutely charming in a white dress. Bharat opts for a formal yet relaxed look, completing the ensemble for the private dinner. In this heartwarming photo, RK affectionately holds his sister close, their smiles radiating pure happiness.
Ranbir Kapoor surprises his mother
Ranbir Kapoor recently traveled to Italy to surprise his mother on her special day. However, Alia Bhatt remained in India with their daughter, Raha Kapoor. Prior to the surprise, Ranbir was spotted at Mumbai Airport, requesting the paparazzi to withhold sharing any photos or videos for a day to maintain the element of surprise and preserve the excitement of the occasion.
Alia Bhatt's loving reaction
Upon seeing Neetu Kapoor's post, Alia Bhatt showered her with love, writing, "Love youuuuuuuuuu! ❤️" Soni Razdan also sent her wishes, saying, "Happy Birthday, have a wonderful day! Loads of love."
Heartfelt fan reactions
Following the shared picture, fans flooded the comments section, showering Neetu Kapoor with warm birthday wishes. They expressed their love and admiration, conveying heartfelt messages and highlighting her elegance and onscreen presence. Neetu Kapoor's devoted fanbase celebrates her special day with genuine affection and appreciation.