Just days after Ne Zha 2 overtook Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, the Chinese fantasy film continues its record-breaking run at the box office. It has now made history as the first animated movie to cross the $2 billion mark worldwide.

A box office phenomenon

The movie has grossed a staggering $1.96 billion in China, making it the highest-grossing Chinese film of all time and the biggest global box office hit of 2025.

Its IMAX version also shattered records, earning over $110 million in February. This surpasses Avengers: Endgame's $83 million, making it the highest-grossing IMAX release in China.

Climbing box Office charts

Currently, Ne Zha 2 stands as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time. It is quickly closing in on 2018's Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion), which holds the sixth spot and just needs $70 million more to overtake 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and break into the top five.

The making of Ne Zha 2

With a reported budget of $80 million, the film was a massive undertaking. More than 4,000 artists across 138 animation studios contributed to its production. Directed by Jiaozi, Ne Zha 2 is the sequel to 2019's Ne Zha and is based on the classic novel Investiture of the Gods.

What is Ne Zha 2 about?

The film follows the legendary hero Ne zha as he battles the formidable Dragon Kings to defend the fortress of Chentangguan. Released in cinemas on 29 January 2025, Ne Zha 2 has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

